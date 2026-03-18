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Jonah Cohen

Moses and the Exodus
Opinion
Who was the Exodus Pharaoh?
Some believe that the absence of the Pharaoh’s name demonstrates that the story we read over Passover is not historical in any way—that it’s just an old campfire tale from Canaan.
Apr. 15, 2022
Jonah Cohen
The logo of the Washington office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Opinion
Washington State removes anti-Israel lesson from K-12 Native American curriculum
Jul. 8, 2021
Jonah Cohen
Washington State with its state flag. Credit: Filip Bjorkman.
Opinion
Washington State’s ‘Native Education’ curriculum attacks Israel in grade school
Jul. 2, 2021
Jonah Cohen
Amos Oz addressing the J Street conference in Washington, D.C. Credit: J Street.
U.S. News
At J Street conference, Amos Oz calls AIPAC ‘hawkish, militaristic’
Mar. 26, 2012
Jonah Cohen
Distressed teenagers walk away from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, France, on March 19, 2012, where a man opened fire and killed a 30-year-old teacher and three young children, age 3, 6 and 10. Credit: EPA/MAXPPP/XAVIER DE FENOYL.
World News
Four killed in Jewish school shooting in France
Mar. 20, 2012
Jonah Cohen
Click photo to download. Caption: President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel deliver statements to the press prior to their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, March 5, 2012. Credit: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson.
U.S. News
AIPAC policy conference roundup
Mar. 6, 2012
Jonah Cohen
During his Monday night speech at the AIPAC policy conference, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a copy of letters from 1944, in which the World Jewish Congress had implored the American government to bomb Auschwitz. Credit: EPA/PETE MAROVICH.
Israel News
Netanyahu dismisses alternatives to military option
Mar. 6, 2012
Jonah Cohen
Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C., on March 6. While Santorum addressed the conference in person, fellow presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich spoke via satellite. Credit: EPA/PETE MAROVICH.
U.S. News
Republicans address AIPAC with varying degrees of airtime
Mar. 6, 2012
Jonah Cohen
Click photo to download. U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference in Washington, DC, on Sunday, March 4. Credit: EPA/RON SACHS/POOL.
U.S. News
At AIPAC, Obama defends his record
Mar. 5, 2012
Jonah Cohen
As Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum gear up for Super Tuesday, analysts weigh in on which candidate has the best shot with Jewish voters. Credit: EPA/Roy Dabner.
News
Which Republican candidate has the Jewish vote?
Feb. 28, 2012
Jonah Cohen