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JNS is telling the truth about Israel and anti-Semitism. Will you help us?

In order to continue to provide this service to the Jewish world, we need more than just your readership, sympathy or applause. We also need your financial help to keep JNS on target as we continue to do the job that no one else does in this same way.

Nov. 30, 2021
Jonathan S. Tobin

JNS is telling the truth about Israel and anti-Semitism. Will you help us?

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Aerial photo of the Temple Mount. Photo by Andrew Shiva/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0.
Aerial photo of the Temple Mount. Photo by Andrew Shiva/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 is “#GivingTuesday,” a day when all those who are connected online are asked to donate to nonprofit causes. There are many worthy causes out there, including many that are both Jewish and Zionist, and the Jewish community is generous and supports a great number of institutions and appeals. But if you care about the way a rising tide of anti-Semitism and delegitimization of Israel is being fueled by woke ideology, then giving to the Jewish News Syndicate should be a priority this #GivingTuesday.

JNS is more than just another news website and syndication service. It is an organization devoted to reporting and telling the truth about Israel and Jewish issues unburdened by the biases and institutional blinders that distort so much of what we read, hear and see about these topics elsewhere in the secular as well as Jewish media.

JNS prides itself on fairness and accuracy in its news articles, in addition to providing analysis and commentary filled with insights that you won’t get elsewhere. But unlike most media outlets, it also presents the case for the justice of Israel’s cause at a time when it is still assailed by foes and an anti-Semitic BDS movement that aims at its destruction and the silencing of its supporters. At JNS, you get the facts about Israel and Jewish issues without the bias that so often tilts the argument against the Jewish state.

Just as important, this is a moment when intellectual fashions on college campuses, pop-culture venues and leftist websites are bringing terrible ideas like intersectionality and critical race theory that grant a permission slip to anti-Semitism into mainstream discourse. The facts that point to the truth about Israel and Jewish topics that JNS provides are the antidote to these toxic myths.

It is specifically because so much of the Jewish media and even the mainstream organized Jewish world won’t directly take on these lies—and, as a consequence, often don’t prioritize the defense of Israel, Zionism and Jewish rights—that JNS is needed more than ever.

Click Here to Make a Secure Contribution to JNS

In the past year, as the world still reeled from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, challenges to Jewish security have become more acute. The terrorist offensive against Israel this past May illustrated just how vulnerable Jewish communities can be as anti-Semitic hate was heard on the floor of Congress, as well as expressed in violence on the streets of American cities. Once again, JNS proved that it was an indispensable source of news and commentary on these events, providing information and insights that were sorely lacking elsewhere in the media.

In the last year, JNS has also expanded its coverage capabilities in both the United States and Israel. Our reporting on Washington politics, the American Jewish world and Europe, as well as our comprehensive coverage of Israel, including articles from our Israeli partner Israel Hayom that are seen nowhere else in English, remain unsurpassed in their depth and accuracy.

Equally as important, we branched out into new mediums that gave us access to more readers. The launch of our podcasts—both my own “Top Story With Jonathan Tobin” and “Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim”—gave us the ability to reach different audiences in need of the information these programs provide.

Our opinion section remains essential reading with our star columnists Melanie Phillips, Ruthie Blum, Caroline Glick, Mitchell Bard, Ben Cohen, Stephen Flatow and Alex Traiman, as well as my own daily columns, which are augmented by a broad array of guest writers six days a week. JNS articles and columns are republished every week by digital outlets and print newspapers across the globe. And our web traffic has increased exponentially.

But in order to continue to provide this service to the Jewish world, we need more than just your readership, sympathy or applause. We also need your financial help to keep JNS on target as we continue to do the job that no one else does in this same way.

Click Here to Make a Secure Contribution to JNS

I want to thank you personally for your readership and interest in our work.

As the calendar year of 2021 ends, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to JNS today. While many other worthy causes seek financial help, I hope you will agree with me that supporting Jewish journalism at a time when Israel and the Jewish people remain under threat from anti-Semitism, the BDS movement, intersectional ideology and global terrorism is more important than ever. I hope you will deem JNS to be an essential need that cannot be allowed to fail for lack of funds. And I hope we can count on you this year and next.

To contribute, please click to donate to JNS or mail your check to:

JNS P.O. Box 610100 Newton Highlands, MA 02461

Thank you again for your support and readership. Wishing you and your families a happy Hanukkah, as well as continued good health in 2022!

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