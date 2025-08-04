Day of empowerment provides support to more than 500 bereaved women

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Opening the doors to a packed ballroom at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem, one is struck not just by the number of attendees, but by the weight of shared grief.

More than 500 women gathered for the annual Women’s Empowerment Symposium on July 30, all bereaved by acts of terrorism and war. Religious and secular, grandmothers and young mothers with babies in arms, widows, sisters, daughters, some have carried their loss for over 20 years, while others have only just begun to navigate the pain. The emotional toll of the current war becomes tangible in their presence.

The event, organized by OneFamily, the national nonprofit organization supporting bereaved families of terror and war victims, was especially poignant this year due to the sharp increase in bereavement since Oct. 7. The symposium aimed to uplift, inspire, and unite these women through a day of meaningful connection and powerful speakers.

Since its founding during the Second Intifada, OneFamily has become a lifeline for thousands of Israelis coping with the trauma of loss. The organization provides not only financial support and therapy but also creates a vital sense of community, especially with emotionally charged days like this one.

The day began with a video greeting from Israel’s first lady, Michal Herzog, and was emceed by media personality Dana Varon. Among the featured speakers were Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi, journalist and author Sivan Rahav-Meir, cosmetics entrepreneur Hava Zingboim and nutrition expert Maya Rozman.

Each speaker delivered a unique message rooted in a shared theme: focusing on what we can control, making intentional choices and strengthening ourselves physically, emotionally and spiritually.

‘We are one’

Mizrachi reflected: “We are at this remarkable OneFamily event, the one I always feel disappointed is so well-attended.”

The beloved rabbanit shared a conversation she had with a grandmother who had lost two grandsons in the current war. “She told me she’s distressed because she sometimes can’t remember which one did what. That, to me, captures the essence of this extraordinary community. Every person here has their own story, but somehow, all the stories blend together, because we are one. Our nation mourns as one.”

Zingboim moved the audience with her personal journey. Despite losing her family at a young age, facing cancer and raising a son struggling with addiction, she managed to build a business empire.

“We don’t control what happens to us or our children—that’s in God’s hands. What we do control is how we respond. We can choose life. I always say: ‘David stood up.‘ Just two words, but [they have] such power. That’s what we must do: stand up, stay strong and hold our families together. Because that’s how we hold up the entire nation. The power is in women’s hands.”

Rahav-Meir offered a vivid metaphor: “If you’re carrying a cup of coffee and bump into something, you’ll spill coffee. If it’s orange juice in your cup, you’ll spill orange juice. The same goes for life, what spills out of you in tough times is whatever you’ve filled yourself with.”

She urged the audience to reduce negative input, like endless news alerts. and fill themselves with strength and faith instead. Each participant received a copy of her book, Birkot HaShachar-A Guide to the First Moments of the Day, to help start each morning with purpose and positivity.

Personal loss, shared strength

Throughout the day, women shared their personal stories of loss, finding strength in community. The day included breakfast on arrival at the hotel, time to meet and talk and quiet moments of reflection.

“It’s not just about what’s said on stage,” one attendee noted. “It’s about not having to explain your pain.”

Cheryl Mandel, whose son, Lt. Daniel Mandel, 24, was killed by Hamas terrorists in Nablus in 2003, said that for her, the day was both good and bad.

“The bad? Seeing so many new faces, new grandmothers, new young widows, new mothers. The good? Incredible women with inspiring stories. And my family, the women I’ve known for 22 years, and exchanging hugs. To look into the eyes of the new women and feel the connection. Wonderful.”

Shlomit Tzeiger of Shavei Shomron shared how her husband, Yitzchak, a ZAKA volunteer, was murdered at the site of a second terrorist attack at a gas station in Eli, just nine months after he responded to the first.

She had been across the street offering comfort to her neighbors, the Belete family, who lost their son, Staff Sgt. Nerya Belete, 21, in battle in Gaza on Feb. 25, 2024. “The only thing I can do now is live with kindness and chesed (compassion), as Yitzchak did.”

At the event’s closing, Nerya’s mother, Batsheva Belete, sat beside her neighbor Shlomit and added, “We must be strong for the living. Nerya has siblings, some still very young. We need to stand tall for them.”

A woman embraces Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, 28, a hostage in Gaza who was mistakenly killed by IDF forces after escaping Hamas captivity, at the end of the OneFamily symposium on July 30, 2025. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

Hugs and tears

The day concluded with a deeply emotional presentation from Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam Haim, 28, a hostage in Gaza who was mistakenly killed by IDF forces after escaping Hamas captivity on Dec. 15, 2023. She has become a symbol of compassion for embracing the soldiers responsible. After her talk, she was surrounded by women wanting to approach and comment, offering hugs and tears.

One first-time participant, whose son was killed in the current war, reflected when asked by JNS how she felt at the end of the day. She paused, then answered in one word: “Empowered.”

OneFamily president Chantal Belzberg closed the day by reminding the women, “Our job is not to make you forget your pain, but to help you live with it, not alone, but together. That’s what family means.”