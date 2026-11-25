A Jewish student at Hunter College filed a federal civil rights complaint against Hunter on Wednesday, alleging that the college, which is part of the City University of New York public system, let its Hillel chapter be excluded from a campus-wide cultural event and failed to address a nearly two-year campaign targeting the Jewish student group.

The complaint, filed by the National Jewish Advocacy Center on behalf of the student with the U.S. Department of Education, alleges that Hunter violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The student, who is not named in the 18-page complaint, is a member of Hunter Hillel and considers Zionism central to her Jewish identity.

Hunter’s undergraduate student government canceled its Nov. 16 cultural arts night after several participating student groups reportedly objected to Hillel’s involvement.

The event was advertised as a collaboration among six student organizations, including Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine.

Sumaiya Ahmed and Ahmad Waraich, president and vice president, respectively, of the Hunter Undergraduate Student Government, said on Nov. 14 that the event was canceled.

“We hear what the student body has said, and we have made the decision to cancel the event as it doesn’t align with our values or the values of the students we represent as the Hunter community,” they said.

The student government subsequently cited “safety concerns” and held a replacement event, “Rise and Dine PM,” on Nov. 16, funded entirely by the student government and without involvement of other student groups in its planning, according to the complaint.

On Nov. 18, Nancy Cantor, president of Hunter, stated that the event “was not canceled by USG in order to exclude Hillel.” She acknowledged that the college was investigating reports that student organizations withdrew because of Hillel’s participation.

The complaint alleges that Cantor prejudged the outcome of the investigation and that, as of Wednesday, the college had yet to announce findings or reinstate the event.

‘Do what the law already requires’

NJAC submitted a Freedom of Information Law request, the state’s version of the Freedom of Information Act or FOIA, to Hunter on Nov. 17 seeking internal communications, student government records and funding documents related to the cancellation.

The next day, it filed a complaint with Hunter and CUNY officials on behalf of the student, requesting a substantive response by Nov. 24.

The filing also details previous incidents targeting Jewish students at Hunter dating back to February 2024, including protesters chanting “Jews on campus pick a side,” a banner displayed beside an image of an assault rifle that read “it is right to rebel, Hillel go to hell” and calls to “disband” Hillel “off of every CUNY campus.”

In June 2024, the U.S. Department of Education reached an agreement with CUNY to resolve nine complaints of bias based on shared ancestry, including at Hunter.

The federal probe found that Hunter failed to adequately investigate complaints about the disruption of two online classes in 2021, during which faculty members and students called for decolonizing “Palestine.”

The United States doesn’t recognize an independent Palestinian state.

The agreement required Hunter to conduct a supplemental investigation. CUNY did not admit to violating Title VI.

“A student government that cancels a campus-wide cultural celebration rather than share a stage with Hillel has drawn a line around on-campus inclusion and told the Jewish students they are on the outside,” stated David Benger, litigation counsel at NJAC.

“Hunter College has had more than two years of warnings, from ‘Jews on campus pick a side’ to calls to disband Hillel, and it is already bound by a federal resolution agreement on exactly this issue,” he stated. “Title VI does not allow a college to stand aside while its Jewish students are pushed out of campus life.”

NJAC is asking the Education Department “to make Hunter do what the law already requires,” he said.

The group is asking the federal government to probe the cancellation, require Hunter to reinstate the event with Hillel as an equal participant, adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred and “provide relief” to the anonymous student, including written assurance against retaliation.

It is also seeking mandatory Jew-hatred training for student leaders, administrators, faculty and staff, creation of a task force of Jewish students and faculty members and a campus climate survey assessing the environment for Jewish and Israeli students.