Chef Osher Edelman, dressed in a white chef’s coat, carefully watches kebabs sizzling in a frying pan at his booth at Israfood, Israel’s largest annual food industry exhibition.

As soon as they are ready, he places each kebab in a quarter of a pita, adds tehina and hands it to the waiting crowd. The samples disappear within seconds, and he starts preparing another batch.

What makes these kebabs different is that they contain only 70% meat. The remaining 30% is a plant-based blend containing soy protein, developed by Meat Plus in collaboration with the Good Food Institute.

“It keeps the kebab juicy, tasty and with the same levels of protein but with less saturated fat, less cholesterol and higher fiber,” Edelman told JNS on Nov. 18. “We try to promote plant-based diets all over the world.”

Edelman said many consumers have been reluctant to embrace entirely plant-based alternatives, such as Impossible Burger or Redefine Meat, partly because they do not taste enough like conventional meat.

But after sampling the kebab, I could not detect any difference between it and one made entirely from meat.

The hybrid product reflects a growing trend in food technology: Rather than trying to replace meat altogether, manufacturers are exploring ways to combine animal and plant proteins to create healthier and potentially more sustainable products without compromising taste.

Chef Osher Edelman prepares hybrid kebabs made with 70% meat and 30% plant-based protein at the Israfood exhibition, Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by Linda Gradstein.

Coffee and culinary innovation

After the kebab, I headed to the Beanz booth for a cup of coffee.

The company, owned by Strauss Coffee for Business, was displaying a range of high-tech coffee machines and coffee beans aimed at restaurants, offices and other commercial customers.

With several machines available for demonstration, staff were happy to prepare a coffee with almond milk.

“We match the solution to the customer in terms of the coffee machine and the coffee beans and offer a full envelope of service to our customers,” Pasha Manishevish, Beanz’s sales director, told JNS.

The coffee display was among dozens of exhibits at Israfood, held Nov. 18-20, showcasing developments in Israel’s food and hospitality industries.

Despite regional tensions, more than 100 companies participated in the exhibition, seeking to introduce products, develop business relationships and expand their presence in the Israeli market.

Gil Shtir, CEO of the Shtir Group, which organized the event, said the exhibition was particularly important during a challenging period for the industry.

“We recognize the immense importance of holding this food exhibition and its associated conferences—vital for strengthening and advancing the industry, especially during these complex times. We are pleased to announce that this year’s event will feature international companies, products destined for store shelves by 2027, and new technologies set to transform the hospitality and shopping experience,” Shtir said.

“This year, we are placing a special emphasis on the synergy between the manufacturing, retail, restaurant, and hospitality sectors. We are also focused on creating new business opportunities and hosting companies from abroad—a significant achievement given the current challenges of traveling to Israel.”

The two-day exhibition featured innovations in food and beverages, professional kitchen equipment, restaurant and hotel technology, retail systems, packaging and point-of-sale solutions.

Alongside established manufacturers and international suppliers were smaller Israeli companies hoping to gain exposure and reach new customers.

Donna and Jason Cohen, founders of Holy Butter, which produces natural peanut and almond butters from locally sourced ingredients, at the Israfood exhibition at Expo Tel Aviv, Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by Linda Gradstein.

From a peanut butter shortage to an Israeli business

Among them was Holy Butter, a company producing natural peanut and almond butters from locally sourced ingredients.

Founders Jason and Donna Cohen said their business emerged from an unexpected problem during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before 2020, Jason, a physician, regularly traveled to the United States for work. On each trip, he would bring home natural peanut butter as a treat for his family.

When the pandemic halted international travel, the family’s supply eventually ran out.

“One day my wife said to me, ‘We have a problem. We are out of peanut butter – find me some peanut butter,’” he told JNS with a laugh.

Cohen said he was dissatisfied with the taste and nutritional quality of the peanut butter available in Israel, including products marketed as natural.

“As a physician, I know that you are what you eat,” he said. “I did not want to align myself with products that use unhealthy oils or sugar.”

He began investigating whether he could produce a better alternative using Israeli-grown ingredients.

Although peanuts are grown in the Negev and almonds in the Galilee, Cohen said much of the local harvest is exported, while many nuts sold in Israel are imported from China.

He eventually found ways to source locally grown nuts, established a roasting facility and launched Holy Butter.

What began as an effort to satisfy his family’s craving for natural peanut butter became a business promoting Israeli agricultural products.

For the Cohens, the exhibition offered an opportunity to introduce their products to potential customers and distributors.

From hybrid kebabs designed to reduce meat consumption to coffee technology and locally produced nut butters, Israfood demonstrated the range of innovations emerging from Israel’s food industry.

And judging by the crowds lining up for samples, there was no shortage of appetite for what comes next.