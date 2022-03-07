Intel announced on Monday that its Mobileye unit has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, which could value it at more than $50 billion, reported Reuters.

The Israeli company that Intel bought for $15.3 billion in 2017 uses cameras for adaptive cruise control and lane-change assistance in driverless cars.

Mobileye includes top car brands as its customers, including BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda and General Motors.

Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger said back in December that the funds raised would be used to build more Intel chip plants.