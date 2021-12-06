Portuguese president hosts Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony
Israel’s ambassador to Portugal thanked President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for his “long-lasting friendship with the Jewish community in Portugal and with the State of Israel.”
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hosted a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in Lisbon on Friday with Israeli Ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira.
De Sousa wished a happy Hanukkah to all Israelis, to the Israeli community in Portugal and to Portuguese living in Israel.
Shapira noted that “we appreciate very much the president’s long-lasting friendship with the Jewish community in Portugal and with the State of Israel.”
B’nai B’rith International welcomed de Sousa’s “warm show of solidarity,” calling it “heartening.”
“Great to see President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa light Chanukah candles with Israel em Portugal Ambassador Dor Shapira—the first time a Portuguese president has done so since Jorge Sampaio, who himself had Jewish roots,” the group posted on Facebook.
O Presidente de Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, acende as velas de Hannuká com a Embaixada de Israel e envia os cumprimentos à Comunidade Judaica. #Feliz_Hannuká!🇵🇹🇮🇱@ShapiraDor @nestrangeiro_pt @Israel @IsraelMFA @NoamKatz_ @HamutalRogel pic.twitter.com/5tjBcLQ8ua— Israel em Portugal🇮🇱🇵🇹 (@IsraelinPT) December 3, 2021
This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.