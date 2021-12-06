Portuguese president hosts Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hosted a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in Lisbon on Friday with Israeli Ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira.

De Sousa wished a happy Hanukkah to all Israelis, to the Israeli community in Portugal and to Portuguese living in Israel.

Shapira noted that “we appreciate very much the president’s long-lasting friendship with the Jewish community in Portugal and with the State of Israel.”

B’nai B’rith International welcomed de Sousa’s “warm show of solidarity,” calling it “heartening.”

“Great to see President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa light Chanukah candles with Israel em Portugal Ambassador Dor Shapira—the first time a Portuguese president has done so since Jorge Sampaio, who himself had Jewish roots,” the group posted on Facebook.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.