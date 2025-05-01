‘My dad screamed he lost his arm,’ states 12-year-old in ‘The Children of Oct. 7’

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

Hundreds of people gathered in the Sherry Lansing Theater on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles as actress and social-media influencer Montana Tucker, who has fiercely advocated for Israel in the wake of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, addressed the crowd. Tucker, who is Jewish, wore an all-black outfit bedazzled with glittering Jewish stars.

“Out of everything I’ve ever done, this is the most important,” she said.

Tucker is the host of a new documentary film titled “The Children of Oct. 7,” which chronicles the mental states of a handful of children who survived the assault that led to the deaths of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others in the Gaza Strip, 50 of whom remain, both living and dead. It was the deadliest day in the modern-day State of Israel; the atrocities were likened to those of the Holocaust.

This advanced screening of the film, which runs 35 minutes long, was attended by many Jewish and pro-Israel celebrities, including actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, comedian Jeff Ross and musician John Ondrasik, known as “Five for Fighting.” The film began streaming on Paramount+ the following day, a feat that one of the film’s producers, Eytan Schwartz, told JNS was a “miracle.”

Actress and social-media influencer Montana Tucker addresses the audience before the screening of “The Children of Oct. 7” on April 21, 2025. Photo by Izzy Salant.

“We were aware that in the current climate, getting Israeli-related content on a major streamer would be a challenge,” Schwartz told JNS. “This is truly a dream come true. Through Paramount+, we will expose many millions of viewers to Oct. 7, and equally important, preserve these stories for future generations.”

Tucker told JNS that she was “grateful to Paramount+” for “believing in this story.”

“These are the raw, unfiltered testimonies of innocent children who survived unimaginable terror,” she told JNS. “If people can truly see what these kids went through, maybe—just maybe—it can help change the world.”

‘I’m still struggling’

On a panel after the film concluded, hosted by author and former professional football player Emmanuel Acho, Schwartz said it was important that the children themselves were telling the stories.

“It was clear we had to record these stories while they were still children for the world,” he said, likening his reasoning to archiving stories of the Holocaust.

“I felt we should let them share their stories without putting words in their mouth without judgment,” added Asaf Becker, the film’s director.

Yael Idan, who was 11 when she was interviewed for the film, described watching her sister being killed in front of her and her father, Tsachi Idan, who was taken hostage. Tsachi’s body was returned to Israel as part of the ceasefire-for-hostage deal in February.

A backdrop for photos outside the Sherry Lansing theater during the premiere of “The Children of Oct. 7” on April 21, 2025. Photo by Izzy Salant.

Idan was present for the film’s premiere. “I want people to be aware of what really happened and give people a chance to hear the kids’ stories,” she said through tears on the panel, adding that this screening was extra special because it was premiering on her father’s birthday.

“I’m still struggling,” she added.

“What makes it so hard to watch is that we hoped that Yael’s father would return alive,” said Becker. “Originally, we ended the film with a tiny bit of hope, but now we have a sad ending.”

The film also interviewed 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, son of Ohad Yahalomi. Both were taken captive by Hamas. While Eitan was released after 52 days in captivity, his father’s body was returned with Tsachi’s.

In the case of Rotam Mattias, neither of his parents survived the day.

“They opened the door, shot fully automatic everywhere. They threw a grenade,” he said in the film. “It blew up. My dad screamed that he lost his arm. I didn’t see my dad fall over. But I knew my mom … I knew she was dead immediately.”

Mattias revealed that his mother had died shielding him. She died protecting her son.

‘We know how to bounce back’

The first thing Acho did at the end of the screening was tell the audience they had permission to cry. And while the sentiment in the room was indeed somber, many said they felt pride in the ability to talk about such devastating events and to be witnesses to the truth.

“We’ve dedicated our lives to telling these stories,” Schwartz said to the crowd.

Musician Justin Jesso, a longtime friend of Tucker’s who had seen the film three times before the premiere, told JNS that he was “immensely proud” of her for “championing these stories.”

“No one should have to suffer the way these children have,” he told JNS. “I hope, in bearing witness to these heartbreaking true stories, it can bring us closer to peace.”

Ross, the comedian, told JNS that he was “fascinated” by Tucker’s courage and made a point to attend the premiere because he “backs up his people”—meaning, the Jewish community.

“Jews are tough, people forget that,” he told JNS. “We’re resilient. We know how to bounce back and take care of each other.”