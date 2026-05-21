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News   Antisemitism

Israeli embassy to ‘NYT': ‘Leave our dogs alone’

“Of all the things to come after, you chose the good boys. Bold move. Wrong move,” the mission wrote on X.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
“The New York Times”
“The New York Times” building in Midtown Manhattan. Photo by Carin M. Smilk.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s embassy in Washington on Wednesday urged The New York Times to “leave our dogs alone” after the newspaper accused the Jewish state of using K9s to rape Palestinian security prisoners.

“Of all the things to come after, you chose the good boys. Bold move. Wrong move,” the mission wrote on X.

The embassy shared a video clip of a campaign by the JewBelong advocacy group, which recently dispatched a billboard truck to the Times’ offices.

“Turns out Israeli dogs aren’t the problem. The New York Times printing Hamas propaganda is,” the truck read.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem last week accused The New York Times of publishing “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press.”

“In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused,” the ministry tweeted, referencing the Pulitzer Prize-winning NYT columnist who wrote “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians.”

The opinion piece alleged that, despite an absence of evidence, the Jewish state utilizes sexual violence against Palestinians as part of its “security apparatus,” citing the conspiracy theory that Israeli guards coach dogs to sexually assault terrorist prisoners.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar last week announced the initiation of a lawsuit against The New York Times for publishing what they denounced as “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel.”

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