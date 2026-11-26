Hundreds of defense exporters attended the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) annual conference on Wednesday, marking 20 years since the agency’s establishment, according to a ministry statement.

Dov Sadeh, DECA’s senior deputy head, presented activity data since the beginning of 2026. According to Sadeh, approximately 1,300 defense exporters currently operate in Israel, while some 16,000 marketing license applications were processed this year, about 44% for European countries and about 36% for Asian countries.

Approximately 5,900 applications for new defense export licenses were processed, of which about 40% concerned European countries and about 33% Asian countries, according to the data. Some 200 new exporters joined the registry, and approximately 400 new products were registered.

The ministry said a reform of defense export oversight has cut application processing times by weeks, expanded digitization and increased transparency toward exporters.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said defense exports “contribute directly to national security, strengthen our defense independence, and fortify our diplomatic and international standing.”

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram said the ministry is expanding Israel’s defense ecosystem and opening it to civilian market forces, including “high-tech companies, startups, venture capital funds, and private investors.”