Police in London arrested a 39-year-old man on Tuesday night on suspicion of assaulting a teenage girl and another man in an antisemitic attack, the Metropolitan Police told The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Amhurst Park in Stamford Hill, a north London neighborhood with a large Jewish population. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

🚨 SHOCKING 🚨



Young Jewish girl kicked on a London street.



🇬🇧 London, UK, Nov. 24, 2026:



It was in the evening. A young girl was walking down Amhurst Park, in the heart of Stamford Hill's Jewish community. Her own neighborhood. Her own street.



Then a man came down the road,… pic.twitter.com/pniEp9ojbV — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) November 26, 2026

“This incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime. We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and are reviewing relevant video and CCTV footage, victim statements and witness accounts,” The Jewish Chronicle quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) on Thursday posted what it said was footage of the incident. The video appears to show a tall man shouting in Arabic as he approaches a female and kicks her.

“London has become unsafe for Jews. Dangerous men are roaming the streets, attacking Jewish children. This new reality is unacceptable,” CAM wrote.

The Community Security Trust (CST), British Jewry’s antisemitism watchdog and security organization, told the Jewish Chronicle that Shomrim, a local Jewish emergency and security service, intervened at the scene and helped police arrest the suspect.

“We commend Shomrim and the police for their swift action that led to an arrest. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police,” CST said.

Levi Schapiro, a leader of the Stamford Hill Jewish Community Council, told the newspaper: “While this particular incident happened to be captured on camera, unfortunately, there are so many similar incidents and repeated stories that go unseen and undocumented.”

CST recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents in Britain during the first half of 2026, the second-highest tally ever recorded for the first six months of a year, according to an August report. The record was set in the first half of 2024, when CST documented 2,109 incidents. The 2026 figure represented a 21% increase over the corresponding period in 2025, while physical assaults rose 82%, from 75 to 136.