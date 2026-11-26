French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez ordered police on Wednesday to heighten security around synagogues and Chanukah events ahead of the holiday, AFP reported.

The move closely followed a controversy surrounding this week’s cancellation of a Chanukah show in Paris, which was slated to feature Israeli singers. Organizers at the NEXT production said they had canceled for security reasons.

“The high level of the terrorist threat that continues to weigh on our country, as well as persistent international tensions, requires maintaining extreme vigilance,” Nuñez wrote in a directive obtained by Le Parisien.

The minister also noted that antisemitism accounted for nearly half of all anti-religious incidents in France between January and September 2026, with most involving offenses against individuals, Le Parisien and AFP reported. Antisemitism remains at a “historically high level,” he reportedly said.

France had issued similar security instructions ahead of Chanukah last year.

Separately, Israeli singer Eyal Golan canceled plans for his November 2026 “GOLD” tour in Paris last month, the Jewish magazine Alliance reported. His production company reportedly concluded after consultations with local partners that the event was too risky.

In May 2025, Golan performed at the Dôme de Paris before more than 4,000 spectators under heightened security, despite calls by the far-left La France Insoumise party to cancel his concert and ban his entry into France.

In July, a scheduled concert in Marseille featuring French-Israeli singer Amir Haddad was canceled over security concerns following calls for a boycott by anti-Israel activists.

In neighboring Belgium, anti-Israel protesters briefly disrupted a Munich Philharmonic concert this week because of the presence of Israeli conductor Lahav Shani.

A separate controversy involves a Chanukah concert at Amsterdam’s Royal Concert Hall, the Concertgebouw, in the Netherlands.

Anti-Israel activists threatened demonstrations over the Israeli embassy’s sponsorship of the event. The organizers, the Jewish Music Concerts Foundation, last week rejected demands to drop the embassy’s backing, saying it had supported the concert for years.

In November 2025, the venue said it would cancel performances featuring Israeli cantor Shai Abramson because of his role in the Israel Defense Forces. Following protests and threats of legal action, a compromise allowed Abramson to perform at private concerts. Anti-Israel demonstrations outside the venue on Dec. 14 of that year resulted in 22 detentions after protesters blocked entrances.

On Nov. 12, 2026, the Amsterdam City Council adopted a nonbinding motion supporting cultural boycotts of Israeli organizations and “artists accused of complicity in human rights violations,” as the motion stated. The motion passed 34–8.