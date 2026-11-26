The Israel Defense Forces’ Military Prosecution filed a prosecutor’s statement on Thursday against a Palestinian resident of Hebron in Judea and Samaria suspected of sending death threats and harassing messages to Israeli government ministers and other elected officials, the Israel Police said.

The suspect was arrested about a week ago in the heart of Hebron following a covert investigation conducted over several weeks, police said.

Police officers from the Jerusalem District Central Unit, together with Hebron Police Station officers and IDF troops, took part in the operation and transferred him for questioning at the Jerusalem District Central Unit.

According to police, investigators who searched through the suspect’s mobile phone found “a series of death threats, harassment and ties to terrorist elements and organizations.”

Among other things, investigators discovered that the suspect had contacted Palestinian Authority officials in an effort to obtain military training and had been filmed on his phone wearing the organization’s uniform and holding a weapon.

Police said prosecutors sought to extend his detention pending an indictment on charges of murder threats, terror threats and harassment.

בתום חקירה של ימ"ר ירושלים - הצהרת תובע נגד תושב חברון החשוד באיומים ברצח כלפי שרים מכהנים ונבחרי ציבור



בלשי ושוטרי מפלג ההונאה והסייבר ביחידה המרכזית של מחוז ירושלים עצרו לפני כשבוע תושב חברון כבן 20, בחשד ששלח הודעות איום ברצח והטרדה לעבר שרים מכהנים ונבחרי ציבור



במסגרת… pic.twitter.com/hIo1u2pSrB — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 26, 2026

Galilee man indicted over terror plots

Also on Thursday, a 23-year-old resident of the Galilee was indicted for allegedly plotting terrorist attacks against Israeli security personnel, following a joint investigation by the Israel Police and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Ahmad Mansour, a resident of Kaokab Abu al-Hija, was arrested on Oct. 20.

Investigators said he had planned to murder a member of the security forces and carry out a separate terrorist attack targeting IDF soldiers.

Eight Palestinian suspects arrested in Hebron area

Last week, Israeli security forces arrested eight suspected terrorists during a counterterrorism operation in the villages of Sa’ir and Shuyukh, near Hebron, the IDF said on Nov. 17.

IDF troops and Border Police officers carried out the operation under the ISA’s intelligence guidance.

The forces searched more than 80 locations and confiscated more than 30 vehicles described as illegal, according to the military. The operation targeted individuals affiliated with terrorist organizations and weapons intended for terrorist activity.