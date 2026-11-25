U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee challenged allegations of genocide in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, citing reported birth figures and calling on the United Nations and European leaders to retract their accusations.

“Will the dishonest UN & Jew-hating European leaders apologize for saying there is ‘GENOCIDE!’ In Gaza or at least just stop saying anything so demonstrably false?” Huckabee wrote on X.

The ambassador was responding to a post citing Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry figures showing 6,745 recorded births in October, reportedly the highest monthly figure this year. The post also estimated Gaza’s annualized natural population increase at 33.1 per 1,000 people, which would rank fourth globally in the comparison presented. JNS has not independently verified the figures.