Hamas is exploiting the hardships caused by winter as a strategy to exert pressure on Israel while diverting attention from its commitment to lay down its weapons, as stipulated in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Doron Spielman said in a recorded message released on Wednesday.

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, as part of the effort to implement Trump’s plan, Spielman said.

The plan outlines three steps so that the terrorist organization can never repeat its Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the spokesman continued. These demand Hamas’s disarmament, demilitarization of the Strip and deradicalization of the Gazan population.

“Yet Hamas refuses to do any of it,” Spielman stressed. “It hasn’t handed over a single gun. It hasn’t demilitarized; in fact, it’s still recruiting so deradicalization can’t even begin.”

The official said that Hamas is now using the winter rain to highlight the Gazan suffering.

“The suffering is what diverts attention away from Hamas and onto Israel,” Spielman said, acknowledging that “Life in Gaza this winter is hard.”

However, Israel and the international community are working “day and night” to make the living conditions in Gaza “much better,” he noted. Some 1.78 million tons of food has been delivered into Gaza, bringing food prices down by 72%, as well as 18,000 tons of medical supplies and over 70,000 cubic meters of water, Spielman said.

Jerusalem also approved the entry of group-size tents, which include bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen, according to the spokesman.

He went on to say that civilian supplies such as pipes, cement, wood and fuel are turned by Hamas into rockets, bunkers, beams to shore up tunnels, and energy to run generators for terrorists hiding underground, respectively.

“Don’t allow the winter rains to wash away the truth. Hamas is lying. Do not buy Hamas’s lie,” he added.

WATCH: How Hamas stole the winter - the new strategy



PMO Spokesman @DoronSpielman exposes how Hamas is manipulating the winter to engineer its comeback. pic.twitter.com/jjTyOc0Tyw — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 25, 2026

COGAT chief meets with Board of Peace, UN agencies

On Monday, Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevy, head of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit, met with United Nations agencies and Board of Peace representatives to “advance preparations for winter in Gaza,” COGAT said.

The meeting addressed unfulfilled requests for tents and winter supplies and presented a newly approved package of pumps, generators and other medical and electrical equipment. The equipment will enter Gaza under monitoring and oversight mechanisms, COGAT said, though it did not specify what those mechanisms were.

This meeting comes after the Board of Peace told the U.N. Security Council that Israeli restrictions and funding shortfalls were impeding winter preparations.

Nearly 100,000 tents and more than 9,000 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered Gaza, while requests for more than 67,000 additional tents and other winter supplies have been approved but remain unfulfilled, according to COGAT.

“We will continue facilitating humanitarian assistance, and I call on you to fulfill your responsibilities by coordinating the entry of supplies that have already been approved and increasing the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip,” Halevy told attendees.

He added that Hamas “bears direct responsibility” for aid disruptions because the terrorist organization “refuses to disarm and continues to exploit equipment intended to assist residents for its military buildup.”

Today, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, MG Yoram Halevy met with heads of UN agencies and representatives of the Board of Peace to advance preparations for winter in Gaza.



Nearly 100,000 tents and more than 9,000 trucks carrying winter supplies have… pic.twitter.com/wBDPXcqPhu — COGAT (@cogatonline) November 23, 2026

The previous day, COGAT said humanitarian aid continues to enter the Gaza Strip daily, including tents, winter equipment, food, medical supplies and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies.

The deliveries are part of an ongoing winterization plan aimed at helping Gaza’s civilian population prepare for colder weather, according to COGAT.

The Israeli Defense Ministry agency said sufficient food and other essential supplies were being delivered to support the civilian population.

Humanitarian aid continues to enter Gaza daily, including tents, winter equipment, sufficient food, medical, and WASH supplies to support the civilian population, particularly as part of the ongoing Winterization Plan and efforts to prepare for the winter season.



COGAT presents… pic.twitter.com/i5BUSQS2JR — COGAT (@cogatonline) November 22, 2026

Netanyahu, Kushner discuss Gaza winter situation

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jared Kushner held a “substantive conversation,” according to a senior Israeli official.

The official told JNS that Netanyahu and Kushner, “discussed humanitarian support for Gaza and preparations for the winter.”

Kushner is a founding member and Gaza Executive Board member of the Board of Peace, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Trump’s son-in-law.

The leaders “agreed that the sides will continue to work together to advance these issues,” the official said.

The call comes just days after Senior adviser to the Board of Peace Josh Gruenbaum threatened that the U.S.-led body could renounce its responsibility and “hand the keys” of control over Gaza to the U.N. if rehabilitation progress is not made in the war-ravaged Strip.

In an interview with the Israeli news outlet Ynet, Gruenbaum asserted that the Board of Peace was “very, very patient in giving Israel its space. But it’s frustrating for us that now that the election is over, even though it’s not over with a conclusive coalition, [that Israel is] not moving forward with commitments that were already promised by Netanyahu to President Trump.”