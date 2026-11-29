Israeli Para Taekwondo athlete Adnan Milad won gold on Friday at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Astana, Kazakhstan, less than a week after claiming silver at the World Championships.

Milad defeated Uzbekistan’s Zukhriddin Tokhirov 2-0 in the men’s under-63 kg final, capping a successful week of international competition.

Israel’s Consulate General in New York celebrated the achievement on X, praising Milad’s determination and describing his success as a demonstration of Israeli resilience on the world stage.