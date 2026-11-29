Israeli Para Taekwondo athlete Adnan Milad wins Grand Prix gold
Israeli Para Taekwondo athlete Adnan Milad won gold on Friday at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Astana, Kazakhstan, less than a week after claiming silver at the World Championships.
Milad defeated Uzbekistan’s Zukhriddin Tokhirov 2-0 in the men’s under-63 kg final, capping a successful week of international competition.
Israel’s Consulate General in New York celebrated the achievement on X, praising Milad’s determination and describing his success as a demonstration of Israeli resilience on the world stage.
From silver to gold! 🇮🇱🥇— Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) November 29, 2026
Less than a week after claiming silver at the Para Taekwondo World Championships, Adnan Milad won gold at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final.
Adnan once again represented Israel with unwavering determination, showcasing Israeli resilience on the… pic.twitter.com/MCrNDYZnx8