Michal Herzog, wife of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, on Wednesday called the silence of “certain global organizations and officials” over Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women “a moral stain on the international community,” marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Three years after Oct. 7, she wrote in a post on her husband’s X account, “we will not forget the sexual violence Hamas terrorists committed, deliberately and systematically, against women on that day.” She noted that former hostages, including young women and girls, continue to describe what they endured in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Ahead of the day, she visited the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, whose teams documented the crimes and assisted victims. “Every woman who has suffered violence deserves to be heard, believed, and helped,” she wrote, urging a renewed commitment to ending such violence in all its forms.