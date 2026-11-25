Michal Herzog: Silence on Hamas sexual violence a ‘moral stain’
Michal Herzog, wife of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, on Wednesday called the silence of “certain global organizations and officials” over Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women “a moral stain on the international community,” marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Three years after Oct. 7, she wrote in a post on her husband’s X account, “we will not forget the sexual violence Hamas terrorists committed, deliberately and systematically, against women on that day.” She noted that former hostages, including young women and girls, continue to describe what they endured in Hamas captivity in Gaza.
Ahead of the day, she visited the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, whose teams documented the crimes and assisted victims. “Every woman who has suffered violence deserves to be heard, believed, and helped,” she wrote, urging a renewed commitment to ending such violence in all its forms.
A message from Michal,— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 25, 2026
Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, I visited the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.
I was deeply moved by the courage of survivors of gender-based violence, and inspired by the wonderful teams of women… pic.twitter.com/YJNuWJbEmK