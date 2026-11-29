Netanyahu, Eisenkot meet, say ‘significant differences’ remain over unity government
(Nov. 29, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot met on Sunday morning to discuss forming a national unity government, acknowledging in a joint statement afterward that “significant differences” remain between them.
The meeting began with a security briefing before turning to coalition negotiations, which the parties said took place “in a businesslike atmosphere,” with both sides attempting to bridge their differences.