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News   Israel News

Nigerian king visits biblical sites across Judea and Samaria

A royal delegation toured Psagot Winery and ancient Shiloh, strengthening bilateral ties between an African kingdom and regional municipal leaders.

JNS Staff
Yisrael Gantz (left), head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, gestures toward the surrounding landscape while hosting King Ogiame Atuwatse III of Nigeria’s Warri Kingdom (center, wearing hat and glasses) and his delegation at Psagot Winery, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo courtesy of Binyamin Regional Council.
Yisrael Gantz (left), head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, gestures toward the surrounding landscape while hosting King Ogiame Atuwatse III of Nigeria’s Warri Kingdom (center, wearing hat and glasses) and his delegation at Psagot Winery, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo courtesy of Binyamin Regional Council.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

King Ogiame Atuwatse III of Nigeria’s Warri Kingdom visited the Binyamin region on Tuesday, touring biblical and historical sites as part of local efforts to build international partnerships across Africa.

The monarch, the 21st Olu of Warri in Delta State, arrived in Israel with an international Christian delegation. Warri lies in the Niger Delta, a hub for oil and gas production. The monarch has extensive experience in the energy sector and leads companies in infrastructure and maritime services.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, hosted the king and his delegation at Psagot Winery, where guests learned about the region’s viticulture and historical heritage. The delegation later traveled to Ancient Shiloh, where Eliana Passentin, head of the council’s international desk, outlined the site’s biblical history as the longtime home of the Tabernacle and discussed archaeological discoveries there.

“I was pleased to host His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, King of the Warri Kingdom, a leader of stature and international influence, and to introduce him to the developing Binyamin region,” said Ganz.

“The Land of the Bible draws leaders from around the world. Those who come here, meet our residents, and visit Ancient Shiloh see firsthand the depth of the Jewish people’s connection to their land. We are building partnerships and opening Binyamin to the world. We will continue expanding our circle of friends and translating these relationships into partnership and support for Israel and for the communities of Judea and Samaria.”

Africa Judea and Samaria
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