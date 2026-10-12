Sa’ar signs expanded cooperation agreement with Albanian counterpart

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Monday with senior Albanian officials during a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Israel and Albania are two democracies that share common values, challenges and shared interests, and a steadfast friendship,” Sa’ar tweeted, following his meeting in Tirana with Albania’s Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi.

שמחתי להיפגש היום בטירנה, במסגרת ביקורי המדיני, עם יו״ר הפרלמנט של אלבניה, @nikopeleshi.



ישראל ואלבניה הן שתי דמוקרטיות החולקות ערכים משותפים, אתגרים ואינטרסים משותפים וידידות איתנה.



שוחחנו על המצב במזה״ת, חיזוק הקשרים הבין-פרלמנטריים והרחבת שיתוף הפעולה בין מדינותינו. 🇮🇱🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/ID47wLud19 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 12, 2026

Earlier on Monday, Sa’ar described his trip to the Balkan state as an “important diplomatic visit,” which began with a meeting with his Albanian counterpart, Ferit Hoxha, followed by the signing of an expanded cooperation agreement.

The accord “will open up numerous business opportunities for Israeli and Albanian companies,” Sa’ar said.

He continued by hailing the Albanians for their role in rescuing Jews during the Holocaust, adding that “Albania is a true friend of Israel, standing consistently by its side.”

ביקור מדיני חשוב באלבניה, שהחל בפגישה עם עמיתי שר החוץ @HoxhaFer ובחתימה על הסכם שיתוף פעולה מורחב, שיפתח הזדמנויות עסקיות רבות לחברות ישראליות ואלבניות.

תמיד נזכור את הצלת היהודים על ידי אלבנים בתקופת השואה.

אלבניה היא ידידת אמת של ישראל, העומדת לצידה בעקביות.

🇮🇱🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/bnU9Sta2pC — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 12, 2026

Hoxha said welcoming Sa’ar was a “pleasure” in a year marking the 35th anniversary of Albanian-Israeli diplomatic relations.

In the spirit of “deep friendship and partnership..., we signed the Albania-Israel Agreement on General Cooperation, an important milestone that opens new avenues for collaboration and elevates our bilateral relations to a new level,” Albania’s foreign minister tweeted.

He further mentioned the more than 100,000 Israeli visitors who chose Albania last year as a “powerful expression of the trust, friendship, and ever-deepening partnership that unite our two nations.”

It was a particular pleasure to welcome to Albania and meet with my counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar @gidonsaar 🇦🇱🇮🇱



This year marks the 35th anniversary of Albania–Israel diplomatic relations, built on a profound and genuine friendship between our peoples,… pic.twitter.com/shfHLZaC1Y — Ferit Hoxha🇦🇱 (@HoxhaFer) October 12, 2026

Last week, marking the third anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama dedicated an X post to the massacre, standing by Israel’s side.

“We must all understand that, for the families whose loved ones were murdered by the butchers of Hamas, for those whose lives were torn apart, and for the survivors carrying wounds no eye can see, that morning has never truly ended,” Rama wrote.

He recounted his visit earlier this year to the site of the Supernova music festival in the northwestern Negev, where Gazan terrorists killed 378 people and wounded many more.

“There are places where silence speaks louder than words, and Nova is one of them. Young people from many nations had gathered there to dance, to laugh, to celebrate life, and their lives were stolen by the darkness of hatred and terror,” the Albanian premier continued.

He vowed to never break the promise of Albanians’ grandparents who sheltered Jews during World War II and to “remain faithful to our friends even through their darkest hours.”

Three years have passed since the horror of October 7. But we must all understand that, for the families whose loved ones were murdered by the butchers of Hamas, for those whose lives were torn apart, and for the survivors carrying wounds no eye can see, that morning has never… — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) October 7, 2026

‘Your moral conscience has not been shaken’

Albania is recognized for being the only country in Europe that ended World War II with an increase in Jewish population, from a few hundred to about 2,000, as Muslim and Christian Albanian families sheltered and protected Jewish refugees, at great personal risk.

Almost all the Jews living in Muslim-majority Albania during the Holocaust were saved despite the German occupation.

The Albanians’ protection was heavily driven by Besa, a traditional honor code under which guests in an Albanian home must be protected at all costs, regardless of their background or religion.

In January, Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Rama to Jerusalem, praising Albania’s steadfast support for Israel after the attacks of Oct. 7, in addition to its historic protection of Jews.

“You stood by Israel when we were attacked by these barbarians. Your moral conscience has not been shaken,” said Netanyahu, calling Rama “an outstanding leader.

“Albanians—Muslim Albanians—in the name of moderation, tolerance and human dignity, protected Jews and even accepted more,” Netanyahu said at the time.

Albania’s population is roughly 50% Muslim. Christianity is the second-largest religion at about 16%.

The Albanian Parliament in November 2025 launched an Israel Allies Caucus amid the Jewish state’s postwar diplomatic push from Africa and Europe to the Pacific Islands.

The bipartisan caucus joined a global network of over 60 pro-Israel parliamentary groups worldwide run under the aegis of the Israel Allies Foundation, which spearheads faith-based diplomacy to strengthen international support for the State of Israel.