U.S. Central Command on Wednesday denied reports that American personnel had been injured in Iranian attacks this week.

“No U.S. personnel have been injured in any attempted Iranian attacks this week,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“All American service members are safe and accounted for,” it added.

The command said accounts aligned with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “regularly disseminate false narratives online out of desperation.”

The Islamic Republic targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain on Tuesday. A U.S. military official told JNS that American forces struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz in self-defense.