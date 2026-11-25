Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday that his state will not participate in a federal program offering up to $1,700 in tax credits for donations to scholarship organizations, citing concerns about diverting resources from public schools.

The Jewish United Fund, Chicago’s Jewish federation, told JNS that “it’s disappointing that thousands of Illinois students, both in public and private schools, won’t be able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Teach Coalition, an Orthodox Union initiative, said the program could have generated nearly $2 billion in scholarships for Illinois students, including for Jewish day school tuition.

