U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that threats from the Iranian regime against Americans at home and abroad have “substantially increased,” Reuters reported.

“We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting,” Clayton said.

“Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat,” he added.

A U.S. military official told JNS on Tuesday that American forces struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The strike came after Tehran attacked U.S. bases in Bahrain.