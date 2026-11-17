A highly classified internal communications network at the U.S. National Security Agency is down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The network, known as NSA Net, allows employees to exchange classified information internally. Sources told CNN there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack.

In a separate incident on Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration experienced a communications failure during a systems upgrade, prompting a nationwide ground stop. No connection between the two outages has been reported.