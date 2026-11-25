US Army sergeant pleads guilty in plot to sell military information to China
(Nov. 25, 2026 / JNS)
Jian Zhao, an active-duty U.S. Army sergeant, pleaded guilty in federal court in Oregon on Monday to conspiring to sell sensitive military information to buyers in China.
Prosecutors said Zhao, 37, shared excerpts from manuals for a high-mobility artillery rocket system and was paid thousands of dollars by overseas buyers for military materials. He waived his right to a grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy.