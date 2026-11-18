A Russian drone struck a Jewish community center in Odesa, Ukraine, on Wednesday morning, Nelli Mykhalevych, who heads the center’s family programming, told JNS.

Staff and children were in the building at the time of the attack. They were in shelters, and no one was hurt, Mykhalevych said.

Russia struck Odesa’s historic center three times on Wednesday morning, according to a statement by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Four people were killed and nine were wounded in the attacks, Kiper said, adding that information on the damage was still being gathered.