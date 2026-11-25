The World Jewish Congress and European Commission brought together young Jewish, Catholic and other religious activists in Rome for a leadership program aimed at fostering interfaith cooperation against extremism, the WJC said.

The Future Leadership Program includes dialogue and leadership training in cooperation with the Holy See and the Union of Italian Jewish Communities. Participants heard from several senior officials, including Archbishop Flavio Pace, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and Israeli Ambassador to the Holy See Yaron Sideman.

The WJC established its representative office to the Holy See on Oct. 18, 2023, shortly after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel. The office maintains direct communication with Vatican officials and promotes cooperation between the Holy See and Jewish communities worldwide.