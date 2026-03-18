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Shurat HaDin

Shurat HaDin is at the forefront of fighting terrorism and safeguarding Jewish rights worldwide. We are dedicated to protecting the State of Israel. By defending against lawfare suits, fighting academic and economic boycotts, and challenging those who seek to delegitimize the Jewish State, Shurat HaDin is utilizing court systems around the world to go on the legal offensive against Israel’s enemies. Based in Tel Aviv, and directed by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, Shurat HaDin works with Western intelligence agencies, law enforcement branches and a network of volunteer lawyers across the globe to file legal actions on behalf of terror victims.
Christie's auction house
The Wire
Israeli rights group to Tel Aviv Museum of Art: Cancel upcoming conference with Christie’s on Holocaust restitution properties
Shurat HaDin demands that the museum not legitimize auction house giant after recent sale of Nazi-linked estate jewelry.
May. 30, 2023
The Wire
Shurat HaDin petitions Israeli government to assign smuggled weapons to civil defense in Judea and Samaria
Shurat HaDin is issuing a demand to strengthen the security personnel in the settlements and along the roads by handing over the smuggled weapons to licensed Israelis.
May. 10, 2023
The Wire
More than 1,000 Israeli students call on Harvard Crimson editorial board to evacuate its offices stolen from indigenous Indian tribes of Boston
Students for Justice in America charge Harvard Crimson staff with hypocrisy, following an editorial in the student paper supporting the anti-Semitic BDS movement; Israelis note that all of Harvard University is located on the occupied historical territory of the Massachusetts Tribes.
Nov. 19, 2022
The Wire
More than 1,000 Israeli students launch new campus organization to target hypocrisy of BDS movement
“Students for Justice in America” is claiming that Ben & Jerry’s factories and headquarters in Vermont are located on illegally occupied Abenaki Indian lands, demanding: “Justice and morality must begin at home.”
Aug. 10, 2022
Israel Defense Forces reservists protest outside the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, costumed as terrorists to “thank” the council for its anti-Israel bias in a demonstration organized by the Tel Aviv-based Shurat HaDin Law Center on June 7, 2022. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Israeli human rights group calls on State Department to investigate UNHRC for anti-Semitism
“The UNHRC should be labeled a ‘hate group.’”
Jul. 27, 2022