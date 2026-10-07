JNS, Yad L’Olim to host English-language Israeli election debate

JNS and Yad L’Olim will host an English-language Israeli election debate featuring representatives of nine political parties on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The program, which will air on JNS TV, will give English-speaking Israelis an opportunity to hear candidates present their parties’ positions and address some of the major issues facing the country ahead of the Oct. 27 election.

Participants will be Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud); Shira Shapira (Yashar); Moshe Tur-Paz (Beyachad); MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism); MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu); MK Gilad Kariv (Democrats); MK Yitzchak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit); Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (Amcha Yisrael); and Einat Wilf (Oz).

Rabbi Dov Lipman, founder and CEO of Yad L’Olim. Courtesy

The debate will be moderated by former Knesset member Dov Lipman, founder and CEO of Yad L’Olim, a nonprofit organization that assists olim (immigrants) in navigating Israeli bureaucracy and advocates for their needs before government ministries and the Knesset, and JNS podcaster and columnist Ruthie Blum.

Candidates will discuss major issues including national security, the economy, religion and state as well as subjects of particular concern to Israel’s hundreds of thousands of English-speaking immigrants and their families.

The debate will be broadcast on JNS TV on Sunday at 8 p.m. Israel time (1 p.m. EDT) and can be viewed any time after that. Viewers can watch the debate on JNS TV or on YouTube anytime after the broadcast here.