This Chanukah, Manischewitz, the Jewish food brand that has been bringing families together for more than 135 years, is introducing a collection of holiday baking kits, cookie decorating activities, traditional treats and chocolate gelt.

With Chanukah beginning at sundown on Dec. 4 and concluding at nightfall on Dec. 12, Manischewitz is inviting families to gather around the kitchen table and create new holiday traditions with activities that are as much fun to make as they are to eat.

For generations, Chanukah has been a time for families to gather, light the menorah, spin the dreidel and enjoy foods that connect them to their heritage. Manischewitz is helping families celebrate those traditions in ways that fit modern lifestyles, with easy-to-use baking kits and activities.

“At Manischewitz, we’re always looking for ways to honor the traditions families love while making them fresh, fun and accessible to a new generation,” said Mirit Shalvi, senior vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at Kayco, parent company of Manischewitz. “Our Chanukah collection gives families an opportunity to do more than simply enjoy holiday treats. They can create, decorate, laugh and make memories together.”

A sweet lineup for eight nights of Chanukah fun

Manischewitz Chanukah Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit

Skip the baking and get straight to the fun. The kit comes with 12 ready-to-decorate sugar cookies in Chanukah shapes, plus blue and silver glitter crystals, royal icing mix, blue and yellow color powders and three piping bags. It’s an easy activity for families with young children.

Suggested retail price: $19.99 on Amazon: Shop the Chanukah Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit

Bundle value: Two-pack available for $25.65: Shop the Two-Pack Bundle

Manischewitz Chanukah Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit

Manischewitz brings the popular ugly sweater party into the kitchen. The kit includes sugar cookie mix, yellow and blue color powders, Chanukah sprinkle mix, three piping bags and an ugly sweater cookie cutter and makes about eight to 10 cookies. The cookie kit allows families to decorate their own sweater-shaped cookies for Chanukah.

Suggested retail price: $12.59 on Amazon: Shop the Chanukah Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit

Manischewitz Chanukah Donut Mix

Sufganiyot are a traditional Chanukah food. The Manischewitz Chanukah Donut Mix makes it easy to prepare a batch of homemade donuts, finished with blue and white sprinkles.

Suggested retail price: $9.49 on Amazon: Shop the Chanukah Donut Mix

Manischewitz Chanukah House Cookie Decorating Kit

This kit includes sugar cookie walls and a roof, sprinkles, four colors of icing and decorative menorahs and Stars of David, with everything needed to build an edible Chanukah house.

Suggested retail price: $28.99 on Amazon: Shop the Chanukah House Cookie Decorating Kit

Manischewitz Chanukah gelt (chocolate coins)

Chocolate gelt is a traditional part of many Chanukah celebrations. Manischewitz’s classic milk chocolate coins have a rich, creamy taste and can be used for dreidel games and sweet surprises throughout the eight nights.

Amazon pricing: Eight-pack: $9.99: Shop the 8-Pack Chanukah Gelt

24-pack value: $22.85: Shop the 24-Pack Chanukah Gelt

“We love the idea of turning Chanukah into eight nights of shared experiences, where each evening brings something new and fun for the whole family,” said Talia Sabag, marketing manager at Manischewitz. “You don’t have to be an expert baker or spend hours preparing to make the holiday special.”

With options for every age and skill level, the collection also makes thoughtful holiday gifts.

Where to buy

Manischewitz Chanukah baking kits cookie decorating kits, donut mix and chocolate gelt are available through Amazon at the product links above and at local retailers such as supermarkets and specialty stores. Prices reflect the provided Amazon listings and are subject to change. Availability may vary.

For more information about Manischewitz products and holiday inspiration, visit: www.manischewitz.com.