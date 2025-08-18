Apply sovereignty in Judea & Samaria, lawmakers tell Netanyahu

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Eight lawmakers from Israel’s ruling Likud Party on Monday published an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to apply the country’s civilian law to parts of Judea and Samaria.

The move “is both a national imperative and a necessary response to growing international momentum for the recognition of a Palestinian state,” wrote signatories Dan Illouz, Ariel Kallner, Galit Distel-Atbaryan, Keti Shitrit, Avichay Boaron, Afif Abed, Moshe Passal and Hanoch Milwidsky.

Ilouz, who initiated the letter, told JNS: “The moment to apply sovereignty is now. We have a stable right-wing government, a sympathetic American administration, and we are faced with a dangerous move by countries that are pushing for the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of the Land of Israel. Every delay comes at a price—in security, legitimacy and our national future. This is the time to decide.”

The United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia have announced their intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

The signatories noted the passing on July 23 of a non-binding resolution in favor of applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. The resolution received the vote of a majority of 71 out of 120 Knesset members.

Netanyahu’s government has reportedly considered applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, or at least the Jordan Valley, on several occasions, as had Israel’s previous government. Anticipation for such a move peaked in 2020, shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu unveiled the Abraham Accords.

“Now is the time—out of responsibility for Israel’s security, for historical justice, and for the future of coming generations—to pass a government decision applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” the letter to Netanyahu states.

Likud lawmaker Keti Shitrit told JNS on Monday that the proper response to Hamas’s “false starvation campaign” and the recent moves to recognize a Palestinian state is “the application of sovereignty.” The “empty control” of these areas, without extending Israeli law to them, “is not enough.”

“The time has come to write a new and decisive chapter in the Jewish people’s renewal in their land and to extinguish the enemy’s hopes by establishing facts on the ground,” she added.