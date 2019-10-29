More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Belgium’s carnival of hatred is still going strong

In recent years, organizers have had some fun by conjuring up the most horrendous stereotypes in the form of oversized puppets of Orthodox Jews complete with side curls and hooked noses.

Oct. 28, 2019
Ben Cohen

Belgium’s carnival of hatred is still going strong

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A view of a parade float at the Carnival of Aalst in March 2019, featuring two Orthodox Jewish caricatures that were widely condemned as anti-Semitic. Source: Screenshot.
A view of a parade float at the Carnival of Aalst in March 2019, featuring two Orthodox Jewish caricatures that were widely condemned as anti-Semitic. Source: Screenshot.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

A few years ago, I was paying for some items at a large department store in the Netherlands when I was startled by the sight of a doll behind the cashier’s desk that appeared, at first glance, to be a grotesque racial caricature of a small black child wearing an elfin costume.

I peered again, and with my first impression confirmed, gingerly asked the cashier what it was, exactly, that I was staring at. She turned around, looked at the doll and then looked back at me. Zwarte Piet, she said nonchalantly.

Zwarte Piet (“Black Pete”), I subsequently found out, is a character from the local folklore associated with the festival of St. Nicholas’s Day, which falls just before Christmas. His job is to amuse and play with children as part of the celebrations. His appearance, however, takes the form of what racists in America once offensively dubbed a “pickaninny”—a small child with dehumanizing “blackface” features. Yet even now, many people in the Netherlands will defend this wretched relic of 19th-century “biological” racism as a harmless, even treasured, component of their national culture.

I mention this story because in neighboring Belgium, a similar controversy over racial stereotypes has erupted—and not for the first time. Every year more or less since the 1850s, an annual carnival has been held in the city of Aalst in the build-up to the Easter holiday. In 2010, UNESCO, the United Nations cultural and educational organization, even placed the Aalst Carnival on the “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”

But as with Zwarte Piet, the carnival in Aalst provides another alarming example of how discredited smears about race and religion—and in this case, about Jews specifically—still strike a chord, humorous or otherwise, in this swath of northern Europe.

The organizers of the Aalst Carnival would say that its purpose is to entertain; in recent years, they have had enormous fun mocking Jews by conjuring up the most horrendous stereotypes in the form of oversized puppets of Orthodox Jews complete with side curls and hooked noses.

The organizers would also probably say that none of this is about attacking Jews qua Jews; it is merely a means to an end. So, in 2013, when a float appeared at the Aalst carnival that featured individuals dressed as Nazi SS officers alongside individuals dressed as Orthodox Jews, with a display of canisters labeled “Zyklon B”—the deadly poison gas used by the Nazis in the Auschwitz death camp—this was not, the organizers later clarified, a dig at the Jews. Rather, they explained, it was a dig at Belgium’s Flemish nationalist politicians for apparently discriminating against that country’s French-speaking Walloon community.

And so it has continued.

At this year’s carnival, revelers were treated to the sight of two giant puppet figures of Orthodox Jews sitting on bags of money. There are few anti-Semitic tropes that are as instantly recognizable as this one, but still no action has been taken against the organizers. Indeed, what has happened—in much the same way that anti-Zionists on American campuses claim they are “censored” or “silenced” by pro-Israel groups—is that the organizers are now presenting themselves as the victims of an attempt to shut down their freedom of speech. They are particularly angry with UNESCO for condemning the anti-Semitic displays at the carnival. Last week, in preparation for the 2020 event, more than 150 vulgar caricatures of Orthodox Jews were published as a riposte to UNESCO’s interfering.

As hackneyed as the “freedom of speech” defense is in cases such as these, it apparently seduced UNIA—a Belgian government agency focused on ending racial discrimination—into ending its probe into the carnival with a minor slap on the wrist. In its latest report, UNIA conceded that while the Aalst Carnival does “reproduce unmistakable anti-Semitic stereotypes,” it would be unreasonable to charge the organizers with inciting hatred. According to the UNIA report, “the contextual elements and the explanation of the responsible parties ... led to a decision that this cannot be considered a malicious intent in the legal meaning of the term.”

Ironically, it is precisely those “contextual elements” that should spark outrage. Like every other country in Europe, Belgium has a notable Jewish past that was irreparably scarred by the Nazi Holocaust. During the German occupation, more than 25,000 Jews were deported from Belgium to the concentration camps, often with the collaboration of local fascists from both the Flemish and Walloon nationalities. Since the war, again in common with the rest of Europe, Belgium has enacted several pieces of legislation to prevent and counter racism, including a 1995 law that made it a criminal offense to “deny, play down, justify or approve” of the Nazi Holocaust. And yet the annual display in Aalst effectively does all of those things, while remaining unscathed.

Thanks in large part to the efforts of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, UNESCO’s meeting in December will consider stripping the Aalst Carnival of its “Intangible Heritage” status. Yet that measure is far from enough. It’s time for the government of Belgium to enforce its own laws against the abuse of the Holocaust and the incitement of racial hatred. Let the carnival go ahead, by all means, but without the anti-Semitic caricatures.

Ben Cohen is a New York City-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS.

United Nations Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard