Christmas trees set on fire in Arab-Israeli city of Sakhnin
Police are investigating the apparent arson outside the Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches.
Christmas trees outside two churches in the Arab-Israeli city of Sakhnin in the Lower Galilee were set on fire this weekend.
One tree was set up outside a Catholic church, and the second had been put up by a Greek Orthodox church. Security cameras caught the second attempt, which took place at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Police were called to both sites and have opened an investigation.
This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.