Exposing the Gaza famine misinformation machine

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

Host Emily Schrader opens the discussion with the viral image of Mohamed Zakaria Ayub Al Matuk, the young boy misrepresented as a victim of starvation in Gaza. This photo, widely spread across global media, is just the tip of the iceberg.

While the narrative of a Gaza famine circulates, critical humanitarian aid sits unused, blocked by the United Nations and caught in political limbo. Why is this vital detail being ignored? And why does The New York Times continue to deny evidence of Hamas stealing aid?

Joining her to uncover the latest layers of misinformation surrounding the conflict are Ruthie Blum, senior editor at JNS; Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, co-founder of Chochmat Nashim; and Ateret Shmuel, founder of Indigenous Bridges. From misrepresented photos to the deliberate spread of fake news, this episode reveals how the media is fueling hatred and violence through false depictions of Israel’s role in Gaza.

Tune in for a candid discussion about the real situation on the ground, the manipulative forces at play and the global impact of this dangerous disinformation campaign.

Issues covered include:

Misleading photos and their impact on public opinion

The U.N.’s role in blocking aid to residents of the Gaza Strip

The failure of The New York Times to report Hamas’s aid theft

Media manipulation and its effects on antisemitism and global violence

