Holding UNRWA accountable in Israel

Host Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law and Liberty Forum, sits down with leading international law expert Professor Avi Bell (University of San Diego, Bar-Ilan University, Kohelet Policy Forum and board member at NGO Monitor) for a powerful exposé on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its deeply controversial role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Amid renewed global debate over humanitarian aid to Gaza and Israel’s legal obligations, this never-before-released episode investigates the systemic infiltration of UNRWA by Hamas, its misuse of foreign aid and the legal battles now unfolding.

Bell explains how UNRWA schools have promoted radical ideology, stored weapons and employed individuals complicit in the Oct. 7 terror attacks—all while funded by taxpayer money from the United States, Canada, the European Union and others.

Topics covered:

UNRWA’s legal immunity and the push to revoke it



Israel’s new law banning UNRWA from sovereign territory



Why most aid to Gaza risks empowering terrorist groups



International law and the myth of Israeli obligation



NGO abuse and the crisis of unchecked civil society organizations

This is a must-watch for anyone interested in Middle East law, humanitarian policy, international organizations and counterterrorism accountability.

