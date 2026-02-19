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IDF demolishes home of Palestinian who murdered two Israelis

The senior Hamas operative from northern Samaria took part in the killings of IDF Capt. Alon Sacgiu, 22, and Yonatan Deutsch, 23.

JNS Staff
IDF troops take part in the demolition of the home of Palestinian terrorist Raafat Dawasi in Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, on Feb. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops take part in the demolition of the home of Palestinian terrorist Raafat Dawasi in Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, on Feb. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 19, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces demolished on Tuesday the home of a terrorist in the Palestinian village of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin in Samaria, who was involved in the murders of IDF Capt. Alon Sacgiu and Yonatan Deutsch in 2024.

The terrorist, Raafat Dawasi, was slain on Aug. 17, 2024. He was a senior operative in the Hamas terrorist network in Jenin, which was dismantled by IDF troops as part of “Operation Iron Wall,” the military said.

Dawasi was part of a terrorist cell that planted the explosive device that led to the killing of Sacgiu and wounding of 16 additional soldiers during operational activity in Jenin on June 27, 2024, the army added.

In addition, the Hamas operative took part in a shooting attack on Aug. 11, 2024, at the Mehola Junction in the Jordan Valley, in which Deutsch was murdered and another Israeli civilian was wounded.

The demolition completed a brigade-level counter-terrorism operation executed by troops from the IDF Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit, the Border Police’s Yiftach unit, the engineering forces of the Menashe Brigade and the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, according to the IDF.

Moreover, forces from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit and the Yiftach Border Police unit arrested terrorists, located and confiscated weapons, and conducted dozens of field interrogations of suspects involved in terrorist activity.

Sacgiu, 22, from Hadera, was a commander in the Kfir Brigade’s Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion.

Deutsch, a 23-year-old resident of Beit She’an, served in the IDF’s Maglan commando unit and took part in the recent war as a reservist. He was gunned down while off duty on the way to his fiancée’s hometown of Ofra in Samaria.

IDF Judea and Samaria Terrorism
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