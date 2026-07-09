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News   Israel News

Tel Aviv University inaugurates $35 million sports center

The Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute aims to provide Israeli athletes with a competitive advantage through science, technology and personalized support.

JNS Staff
An inauguration ceremony of the Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute at Tel Aviv University
An inauguration ceremony of the Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute at Tel Aviv University, attended by Yael Arad (center) and philanthropist Sylvan Adams (second to right) on July 8, 2026. Credit: Yael Tsur.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Tel Aviv University on Wednesday officially opened the Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute, a new research and performance center made possible through a $35 million gift from businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Adams, TAU President Ariel Porat, chair of the Olympic Committee of Israel and International Olympic Committee member Yael Arad, head of the Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute Eran Ben Gal, Olympic cyclist Mikhail Yakovlev and other leading Israeli athletes, according to a statement by the university.

Established with the vision of giving Israeli athletes a competitive advantage through science, technology and personalized support, the institute is designed to help turn scientific insight into medals, records and lasting national sporting achievement.

Its services will be available on an ongoing basis to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, elite competitors across a wide range of sports, and members of Israel’s broader sporting community, according to the university.

“The Institute lays the scientific, technological, and research foundation that will help Israeli athletes achieve new levels of sporting excellence,” the statement quoted Adams as saying.

“When I look at the Olympic Games, I see 36 different sports in which athletes compete. I chose to focus on cycling, and together with Mikhail Yakovlev, we will bring home a medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Now I invite my fellow philanthropists and sports enthusiasts: choose a sport, invest in that discipline and in its leading athletes, and I am confident that together we can bring even more Olympic medals to Israel,” the Israeli-Canadian businessman added.

TAU cited Arad as saying, “Competition in international sport becomes more demanding every year, and countries are constantly searching for the unique advantage that will enable them to compete with the world’s sporting powers. The Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute will undoubtedly become a significant—and at times decisive—competitive advantage for Israel’s athletes.”

Sports Education Science and Technology
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