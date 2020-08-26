IDF hits Hezbollah targets after Israeli forces come under fire from Lebanon

Israeli attack helicopters and aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts in Lebanon early Wednesday morning after Israeli forces were fired upon from across the border, the IDF reported. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Following the attack, Israeli forces fired flares and smoke shells to enable a search of the area, and the military declared a lockdown for Kibbutz Yiftah, Kibbutz Menara, Moshav Margaliot, Kibbutz Misgav Am and Kibbutz Malkia, all adjacent to the border. The lockdown was lifted later in the morning, the IDF said.

In response to the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz conveyed a threatening message to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“We will not allow Nasrallah to harm our soldiers or our country,” Gantz said. “We will respond harshly to any event at the border.”

After consultations with defense officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a similar warning to the Iran-backed Shi’ite terrorist group.

“I suggest that Hezbollah not test Israel’s crushing force,” said Netanyahu, adding that “Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression.”

Meanwhile, the IDF announced that it had been operating on Israel’s southern border over Tuesday night, as well, with fighter jets striking underground Hamas infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip, following a new wave of incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel.

Terrorists in the Hamas-ruled enclave resumed the cross-border arson attacks several weeks ago following months of relative calm, starting dozens of fires in the western Negev region. Multiple rockets have also been fired into Israel from Gaza in recent weeks, including attacks on Sderot and Ashkelon.

In response, Israel has repeatedly struck Hamas installations in Gaza, in addition to closing the Kerem Shalom crossing and the Gaza fishing zone in an attempt to pressure Hamas into reining in the attacks.