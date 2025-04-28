Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses JNS International Policy Summit

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Addressing the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would only accept a nuclear agreement with Iran that completely dismantles Tehran’s uranium enrichment capabilities.

In his remarks, Netanyahu emphasized that eliminating all of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is the only way to prevent the regime from developing a nuclear weapon. Anything less, he warned, would be “unacceptable.”

“A bad deal is worse than no deal,” Netanyahu said, urging for an agreement modeled after the disarmament deal reached with Libya, which resulted in the removal of all nuclear capabilities.

He also stressed the need to curb Iran’s ballistic missile program and reaffirmed Israel’s longstanding position: “One way or another, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

