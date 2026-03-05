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Jerusalén

View of the Old City of Jerusalem, from the Armon Hanatziv boardwalk in Jerusalem, on Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem voted the seventh-best city in the world
Hundreds of thousands of readers of a prominent U.S.-based travel magazine cast their votes in favor of Israel’s capital.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, 2026. Photo by Amit Geron.
Israel News
Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem ranked as the region’s third-best hotel
The luxury hotel was also named Israel’s top hotel.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion presents a plaque to Jerusalem judoka Timna Nelson-Levy, June 11, 2026. Credit: Mayor's Office/Jerusalem Online.
Israel News
Jerusalem mayor honors judoka Timna Nelson-Levy after European silver
Moshe Lion praised the Jerusalem native as “a source of pride for the capital and all of Israel, citing her determination, perseverance and pursuit of excellence.”
June 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews celebrate Jerusalem Day at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on the eve of Jerusalem Day, on May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu announces projects for Jerusalem, including Western Wall
“There are very few peoples whose capital today is the same as it was 3,000 years ago,” the Israeli prime minister noted.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Ultra-Orthodox boys celebrate around a bonfire ahead of the Lag B'Omer holiday in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem, May 3, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem has 1.063 million residents
The capital’s fertility rate is 3.68 childen per woman, higher than the national average of 2.89.
May 15, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Missile fragments from an Iranian attack on Jerusalem damaged the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and fell near other Old City holy sites, including the Armenian Patriarchate, the Jewish Quarter and the Temple Mount near Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Source: @Israel/X.
JNS TV / Judeacation
How Iran missile strikes are reported in Western media
March 24, 2026
Josh Hasten
Mike Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee slams reports on Christian, Muslim holy sites closures
“The Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, is also closed” due to the wartime cross-country restrictions, the American diplomat stressed.
March 19, 2026
JNS Staff
City of David Talk
Israel News
City of David’s Pilgrimage Road proves Jewish history, identity and indigeneity
Because of its importance not just to Jews, but to the West, excavating the City of David has engendered much hostility, speakers said at a Dec. 9 event.
Dec. 12, 2025
David Isaac
Jerusalem sufganiyot for Chanukah
Feature
The Aish ‘Sufganiyot Crawl’: Rating Jerusalem’s Chanukah doughnuts
From classic jam-filled to gourmet creations, Jerusalem’s bakeries are ready for the holiday rush.
Dec. 12, 2025
Sharon Altshul
Dream Care founder Matan Nitzky
Israel News
Nurse sets up private healthcare service in Jerusalem area
Dream Care offers home visits and treatment from experienced nurses and other health professionals.
Dec. 11, 2025
Josh Hasten
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mayanot World Center's new Jerusalem campus, Dec. 9, 2025. Photo by Akiva Sheinberger/Mayanot Institute.
Feature
Mayanot’s Jerusalem campus marks new chapter for global Jewish learning
The goal, Rabbi Shlomo Gestetner told JNS, is to cultivate “Jewish leaders of the future.”
Dec. 11, 2025
Howard Blas
Israel Police outside the U.N. Relief and Works Agency offices in northeastern Jerusalem's Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood, Dec. 08, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Municipal officials raid UNRWA offices in northeastern Jerusalem
The raid in the Ma’alot Dafna neighborhood was carried out by the municipality “as part of a debt-collection procedure.”
Dec. 9, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Joseph Puder. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Recalling the Six-Day War and its aftermath
Joseph Puder
Harry H. Moskoff
Opinion
The Temple Mount ‘status quo’ in 2026: What’s next?
Harry H. Moskoff
Moshe Weiss
Opinion
Defending tradition and Torah study
Moshe Weiss
Opinion
An outright unlawful misuse of Jerusalem embassy privileges
Leonard Grunstein
Avi Abelow
Opinion
Stop calling it terrorism; this is jihad
Avi Abelow
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Jerusalem terrorist attack is a new intifada
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Is a greater Jerusalem in sight?
Chaim Silberstein, Hillel Fendel