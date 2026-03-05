Jerusalén
Hundreds of thousands of readers of a prominent U.S.-based travel magazine cast their votes in favor of Israel’s capital.
The luxury hotel was also named Israel’s top hotel.
Moshe Lion praised the Jerusalem native as “a source of pride for the capital and all of Israel, citing her determination, perseverance and pursuit of excellence.”
“There are very few peoples whose capital today is the same as it was 3,000 years ago,” the Israeli prime minister noted.
The capital’s fertility rate is 3.68 childen per woman, higher than the national average of 2.89.
“The Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, is also closed” due to the wartime cross-country restrictions, the American diplomat stressed.
Because of its importance not just to Jews, but to the West, excavating the City of David has engendered much hostility, speakers said at a Dec. 9 event.
From classic jam-filled to gourmet creations, Jerusalem’s bakeries are ready for the holiday rush.
Dream Care offers home visits and treatment from experienced nurses and other health professionals.
The goal, Rabbi Shlomo Gestetner told JNS, is to cultivate “Jewish leaders of the future.”
The raid in the Ma’alot Dafna neighborhood was carried out by the municipality “as part of a debt-collection procedure.”
OPINION