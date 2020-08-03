More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Tzipi Hotovely confirmed as Israel’s next ambassador to the UK

Tzachi Hanegbi is expected to replace Hotovely as settlement affairs minister.

Aug. 3, 2020
Then-Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Then-Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of Settlement Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely as Israel’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom.

If the U.K. Foreign Office accepts Hotovely’s nomination—a diplomatic formality—she will head to London in the fall.

It is unclear at this time who will replace her as a settlement affairs minister, but the most likely candidate is Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.

During his opening address at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Hotovely for her years of work in government and expressed his confidence that she would succeed in her new role.

“Tzipi, I want to thank you for years of dedicated work, both in the Knesset and the cabinet,” he said. “You were deputy foreign minister, my deputy, for years. I was impressed by your dedicated work and by your willingness to learn things and to stand up for things. To stand up for our rights here in our land and the justice of the international struggle,” he added.

This, he said, would stand her in good stead in the United Kingdom, which posed “complex challenges” as far as Israel was concerned.

“I am certain that these qualities and this experience will find maximum and important expression for the State of Israel in the important place to which you are going, Great Britain. We know that there are complex challenges there and there is major work to do. I am certain that you will succeed,” he said.

Hotovely, an outspoken advocate of the settlement movement, confirmed last month that Netanyahu had offered her the London post. A group of left-wing British Jews immediately posted a petition urging the British government to reject her as the new ambassador.

Hotovely has “an appalling record of racist and inflammatory behavior from throughout her political career,” the petition said. “Her values and politics have no place in the U.K.”

As of Sunday, 1,864 people had signed the petition.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard