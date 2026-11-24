Several hundred people marched against antisemitism in Brussels on Sunday, joined by the U.S. and Israeli ambassadors to Belgium, Bill White and David Saranga.

Co-organized by the Belgian Alliance for Peace in the Middle East and partner organizations, the demonstration began at Brussels Central Station, passed the city’s Great Synagogue and ended at Place Poelaert, 21News reported.

“Have we really learned nothing from the past?” White asked participants, according to the European Jewish Press. He warned that antisemitic rhetoric was becoming normalized and criticized the prosecution of two Jewish ritual circumcisers, or mohels, in Antwerp.

Saranga thanked the organizers on Monday, writing: “It was a pleasure to join yesterday’s march in Brussels against antisemitism and for peace. Never again is now!” Saranga also thanked White for attending.

Supporters of exiled Iranian opposition leader Reza Pahlavi were prominent among the demonstrators, according to Belgian media.

Joël Rubinfeld, president of the Belgian League Against Antisemitism, attended and, in a speech he gave, he invoked the Dreyfus affair in France and people who sheltered Jews during the Holocaust as examples of solidarity with the persecuted.

Ralph Pais, an ambassador of the European Jewish Association and a leader of the JID group against antisemitism, also addressed participants.