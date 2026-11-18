Sotheby’s auction house announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the heirs of a German Jewish publisher over the contested sale of a Vincent van Gogh painting his family had sold in Amsterdam after the Nazis rose to power in Germany.

“In recognition of the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement,” Sotheby’s said in a statement, referring to the Fischer heirs and the painting’s current owners.

The agreement with the heirs of publisher Samuel Fischer concerned the “Châtaigniers en fleurs” (“Chestnut Trees in Blossom”), which is to be auctioned in New York on Wednesday and whose worth was estimated at $180 million. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The U.S.-based heirs, who had asked Sotheby’s to freeze the sale, said the 1890 work was sold in Amsterdam in 1936 because of financial losses their family’s publishing company suffered under Nazi rule. The Netherlands was not then under Nazi control, but the heirs argue that persecution in Germany forced the sale.