‘Cannot be broken': New bike park to open at Kibbutz Be’eri, devastated on Oct. 7

A new bike park will officially open on Tuesday at Kibbutz Be’eri as part of efforts to rebuild the community’s cycling infrastructure and provide residents of the northwestern Negev with recreational opportunities following the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Designed for children and teenagers, the park offers a space to gather, learn to ride, train and enjoy cycling while reconnecting with the sport at the heart of the Be’eri community. It was made possible by a donation from philanthropist Sylvan Adams, in cooperation with Israel Cycling Academy and Kibbutz Be’eri.

“The decision to build this track came from a conversation I had with two members of Be’eri, Avida Bachar and Rani Levy, during which I told them that we’ll build back the cycling infrastructure better than before, so that our enemies know that we cannot be deterred,” Adams told JNS.

“This is another sign of normalcy, that we are resilient, cannot be broken. This is our land, our country, and we say to the world, to our friends, and to our enemies, we are here to stay,” he said.

Be’eri was one of the hardest-hit areas on Oct. 7, with 101 residents murdered by Palestinian terrorists and 32 civilians abducted into Gaza.

Adams said the track was intended not only for Be’eri but also for neighboring communities in the Gaza border region and across southern Israel.

“Here is a scoop: The Igud HaOfanayim [Israel Cycling Federation] will hold the first Israeli pump track championship here very soon. And there’s more: This championship will be followed by another competition which will serve as the qualification race for the world championships,” he said.

Sharon Shevo (left), Avida Bachar (right) and Sylvan Adams (behind Bachar) take part in a training session with the team ahead of the 2024 Tour de France. Credit: Israel-Premier Tech.

Bachar told JNS that Be’eri has a long-standing cycling culture, crediting Erez Manor, owner of the La Medavesh bicycle center at the kibbutz, with helping to establish the tradition.

“We want to preserve it; it’s a symbol of Be’eri. We want to deepen the connection between Be’eri and this culture,” Bachar said.

Bachar lost his wife, Dana, his son Carmel and his right leg in the Oct. 7 terror invasion.

Avida Bachar reviews the damage of his burnt home at Kibbutz Be’eri, April 15, 2024. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.

The cycling trails around Be’eri offer visitors a chance to experience the region’s natural beauty, from its spring blossoms to its yellow summer landscapes, said Bachar, who has been cycling for 20 years.

“We are creating a social circle. Cyclists sit together, talk and make coffee along the way. The most important thing is the friendships that develop around the bikes. The bikes are just an excuse,” he continued. “It will rehabilitate and bring a lot of life to the region, not only for Be’eri but for all of us in the region.”