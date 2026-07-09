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News   Israel News

MDA revives dog after freak elevator accident in Hadera

An emergency team freed the pet whose harness was trapped, then performed CPR on her.

JNS Staff
A Magen David Adom team with the dog it saved in Hadera, July 8, 2026. Credit: MDA.
A Magen David Adom team with the dog it saved in Hadera, July 9, 2026. Credit: MDA.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

A Magen David Adom emergency medical technician revived a dog after it suffered cardiac arrest following a freak elevator accident in the coastal Israeli city of Hadera, the national emergency service said this week.

MDA EMTs Shoval Katzin and Sigi Edri responded to a report of a person trapped in an elevator following a call from MDA’s 101 emergency dispatch center.

Upon arriving at the residential building, they discovered that a small canine named Cora had become trapped when her harness caught in the elevator as it ascended. Left outside the elevator after the doors closed, the dog was lifted off the ground and left hanging by the harness.

“When we arrived with MDA first responder Majdi Abu Tuama, we found Cora in critical condition,” Katzin said. “Her tongue had already turned purple, her eyes were bulging and bloodshot, and she was struggling to breathe.”

A Magen David Adom team with the dog it saved in Hadera, July 9, 2026. Credit: MDA.
A Magen David Adom team with the dog it saved in Hadera, July 9, 2026. Credit: MDA.

The responders pried the elevator doors open just enough for Katzin to cut through the harness, freeing the dog. The elevator then continued upward, allowing the dog’s owner, Daniel, to exit safely.

Moments later, Cora’s heart stopped beating.

Katzin, who had previously received canine CPR training outside of her work with MDA, immediately began resuscitation efforts.

“A few years ago, outside of my work at MDA, I learned how to perform CPR on dogs, but I’d never actually needed to use those skills,” she said. “Once I realized Daniel didn’t require medical treatment, I fought for Cora’s life just as I would for any other patient.”

After several minutes of CPR, Cora’s heartbeat returned. Katzin continued administering oxygen until the dog was stable enough to be taken by her owner to a veterinarian for further treatment.

A Magen David Adom team with the dog it saved in Hadera, July 9, 2026. Credit: MDA.
A Magen David Adom team with the dog it saved in Hadera, July 9, 2026. Credit: MDA.

“If we have the ability to help, we always will, whether the patient has two legs or four,” Katzin said. “It’s an important reminder to stay alert when walking your dog, especially near elevators. Keep the leash short and your dog close. I’m incredibly grateful this story had a happy ending.”

Daniel credited the MDA team with saving his dog’s life.

“The MDA team arrived incredibly quickly and did exactly what needed to be done in those critical moments,” he said. “They’re the reason Cora is alive today. I can’t thank them enough.”

MDA is Israel’s national emergency medical service, treating and transporting more than one million people annually while also operating the country’s national blood services.

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