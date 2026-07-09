IDF detains Israelis trying to cross into Syria

Several Israeli civilians were detained overnight after attempting to cross into Syrian territory near Mount Hermon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Troops at the scene prevented the group from advancing and transferred them to Israel Police for further handling.

The military condemned the incident, noting it follows similar attempts in recent days, and warned that such actions constitute a criminal offense that endangers lives.

The IDF said the incidents disrupt operational activity in the area and divert forces from their missions, calling on law enforcement authorities to take decisive action against those involved.