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Egypt blames World Cup exit on coach’s Gaza activism

An Egyptian FA official claims controversial refereeing in the team’s World Cup loss to Argentina was retaliation for the coach’s support for Gaza.

JNS Staff
Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan gestures during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images.
Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan gestures during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

An Egyptian Football Association official suggested the national team’s 2026 World Cup elimination was the result of biased officiating tied to the head coach’s Palestinian political activism, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

Following a 3-2 loss to Argentina, FA board member Mustafa Abu Zahra stated that if the controversial refereeing was retaliation for coach Hossam Hassan’s vocal support for Gaza, the team still “gained by supporting the cause.”

“Palestine is the concern of every Egyptian. If what we went through in the match was because of Hossam Hassan’s support for the Palestinian cause, then we have gained by supporting the cause and sending a message to our brothers that we stand with them,” he said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani echoed the grievances, claiming Egypt was “robbed” by referees over a disallowed Video Assistant Referee goal and uncalled fouls.

The controversy follows Hassan’s earlier decision to dedicate a tournament victory “to all the martyrs in Gaza” after bringing a Palestinian flag on the pitch as “The Pharaohs” (the Egypt national soccer team) celebrated advancing to the Round of 16.

After blowing a 2-0 lead and getting eliminated in the match against Argentina, the coach also engaged in a touchline confrontation with fans waving an Israeli flag, alleging they were hurling racist insults at him, which was not proven.

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