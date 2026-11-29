An Israel Defense Forces officer was moderately wounded on Saturday evening when a terrorist tried to seize another officer’s weapon during a physical confrontation in Samaria, the military said.

The incident happened when troops carrying out an operation in the Madama area, near Nablus (Shechem), entered a suspicious structure from which stones had been hurled at them, the IDF said.

During the ensuing confrontation, the terrorist attempted to seize the weapon of an officer, who fired toward him. The terrorist “redirected the weapon during the shooting,” moderately wounding a second officer nearby, the army said.

The terrorist continued to confront the soldiers, who acted to neutralize him.

The wounded officer was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified.

IDF soldiers and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) are questioning additional suspects, and the incident is under investigation.