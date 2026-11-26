Herzog honors Yemenite Jewry at state ceremony
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday paid tribute to the contributions of Yemenite Jews to Israeli society, and commemorated those who died en route to the Jewish state.
At a state ceremony, Herzog noted that Jewish families began leaving Yemen for the Land of Israel as early as 1881, bringing with them a rich religious and cultural heritage.
“The story of Yemenite Jewry is a story of faith, pioneering spirit and love of the land, and it is an inseparable part of the story of us all,” the president said.
אמש, בטקס הממלכתי לציון עליית יהודי תימן לישראל, הצדענו לסיפורה של קהילה מופלאה, שהייתה מחלוצות שיבת ציון בעת החדשה.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 25, 2026
כבר בשנת 1881 יצאו משפחות יהודיות מתימן למסע ארוך ומפרך אל ארץ אבותיהן, מתוך אמונה עמוקה ואהבת ציון. הן הביאו עמן מורשת אדירה של תורה, מסורת, תרבות ויצירה,… pic.twitter.com/oUD4KFEhRf