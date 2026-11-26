Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday paid tribute to the contributions of Yemenite Jews to Israeli society, and commemorated those who died en route to the Jewish state.

At a state ceremony, Herzog noted that Jewish families began leaving Yemen for the Land of Israel as early as 1881, bringing with them a rich religious and cultural heritage.

“The story of Yemenite Jewry is a story of faith, pioneering spirit and love of the land, and it is an inseparable part of the story of us all,” the president said.