Australian parliamentarians and Jewish community members gathered to celebrate Chanukah and mark the approaching first anniversary of the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, the Israeli Embassy in Australia said on Tuesday.

Participants lit 16 candles, one in memory of each person who died as a result of the 2025 attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Angus Taylor were among those in attendance, photos from the event show.

“May its light bring hope, unity and strength,” the embassy said.